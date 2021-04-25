Menu

Newcastle star trolls Liverpool’s Fabinho over cynical challenge

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin has shown once again that he’s a great follow on Twitter with a hilarious response to being taken out by Liverpool midfielder Fabinho in yesterday’s game.

The Frenchman looked to be in a good position to break away for Newcastle late in the game at Anfield, only for Fabinho to charge into him and block him off.

There was clearly little intent from the Brazilian to get the ball, and Saint-Maximin seems a little baffled it wasn’t a red card offence, though he was perfectly friendly and jokey with Fabinho in the exchange below…

Newcastle ended up getting a late equaliser anyway, so they’ll feel justice was done in the end.

Joe Willock struck at the death to make it 1-1, cancelling out an early opener from Mohamed Salah.

This continues Liverpool’s poor form, while Newcastle have improved in recent matches and are looking a little safer in their battle against relegation.

