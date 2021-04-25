Paul Merson admits he’s changed his mind about Steve Bruce

Paul Merson has admitted he’s changed his mind about Steve Bruce’s position as Newcastle manager.

The pundit recently suggested that Newcastle fans tend to be too impatient with managers as he backed Bruce to be given more time at St James’ Park.

However, Merson has now said that he spoke to some Magpies supporters on social media and has listened to their concerns.

The Sky Sports man now admits he cannot see Bruce staying in charge after this season.

“I learned a lot about three weeks ago. I talked about Newcastle, then a lot on the platform from Newcastle fans got in touch with me.

“I sort of understood a lot more in that three weeks, if I am being honest. I don’t think he can go on. I think you have to listen to the crowd this time.”

Newcastle’s form has picked up a bit in recent games, but fans still won’t be satisfied with such a disappointing campaign in general, nor with Bruce’s style of play.