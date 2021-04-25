Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly both eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea this summer.

The 28-year-old has shone in the Bundesliga for some time now and it makes sense that Premier League clubs could now be looking at him ahead of next season.

According to the Daily Mail, Plea has admirers in both Arsenal and Man Utd, with the player likely to be looking to leave Germany this summer for around £15million.

The Frenchman can play in a variety of roles up front and has a decent record at both scoring and creating goals, which both Arsenal and United could do with next season.

It’s been a nightmare season at the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta’s side all the way down in 9th in the Premier League table after a major drop-off in form from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in particular.

The likes of Nicolas Pepe and Willian have also struggled to impress, so Plea could end up being an important upgrade if he comes in.

United, meanwhile, have come frustratingly close to challenging for the title but just look like missing out to rivals Manchester City.

Someone like Plea could be an important addition after the goals have dried up for Anthony Martial, while the ageing Edinson Cavani is not likely to be a long-term option at Old Trafford.

The Mail suggest Plea is ready to leave the Bundesliga this summer, so that should help these clubs if they do decide to step up their interest.

