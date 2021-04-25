A failed attempt to form a breakaway Super League has left many European heavyweights having to begin the process of repairing their relationship with major governing bodies, including UEFA.

As a byproduct of their resignation of their UEFA and European Club Association positions, the rebel clubs will effectively have no say in reform talks for the Champions League, according to Daily Mail journalist Rob Draper.

Plus Dirty Dozen resigned all their UEFA + European Club Association positions on Monday (oops!) …. that means the talks on all this (and the commercial cut) will now proceed without Big 6. They literally have no voice on future of club football for next 6 years… — Rob Draper (@draper_rob) April 24, 2021

It’s another huge blow to the band of twelve sides, labelled the ‘Dirty Dozen’, who could very well lose out on some of the major benefits proposed in the reforms.

“Whatever the short-term punishments, all 12 are likely to lose the safety net in the new Champions League proposals, which had been agreed but now face changes in the fallout from the failed rebellion,” Draper wrote for the Daily Mail.

“The plan was for two of the new spots in the expanded tournament to be reserved for the teams with the best record in UEFA competitions in the previous five years but who hadn’t qualified for the by their league position. This year that would be on course to benefit Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

“More often than not, it would have been two Premier League teams, as the uniquely competitive nature of the Premier League means there will always be two of Europe’s biggest clubs outside the top four and such clubs tend to have strong UEFA ‘coefficients’.”

Having looked to enter into a position in which the clubs involved in talks to form a breakaway league would have received potentially up to €300m just for entering, these same rebel sides will likely be welcomed into the fold with open arms barbed with sanctions.

The loss of beneficial treatment is only the tip of the iceberg, with it yet to be decided as to what kind of relationship the 12 teams will enjoy with UEFA and their domestic leagues.