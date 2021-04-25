Video: Alan Shearer’s hilarious response to being called a “miserable git” by Newcastle boss Steve Bruce

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer couldn’t resist a cheeky swipe back at Steve Bruce after the Magpies boss called him a “miserable git” just before giving his post-match interview.

Bruce has improved Newcastle’s form of late, and helped his side earn an important 1-1 draw away to Liverpool in the Premier League yesterday.

When Bruce learned Shearer would be on Match of the Day he joked that he hoped the Newcastle legend would be a bit kinder than usual, calling him a “miserable git”…

Shearer responded by joking that the only reason he’s miserable is after watching this Newcastle side all season!

Newcastle are now 15th in the table and nine points above the relegation zone after a run of two wins and two draws from their last four games.