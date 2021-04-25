‘Stop playing these 3 trash players’ – These Man United fans call for changes after lax first-half against rivals Leeds

Some Manchester United fans are very unhappy with the team’s first-half performance in this afternoon’s marquee Premier League encounter against historic rivals Leeds.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looked lax in the opening 45 minutes, they fired nine shots away but just two hit the target, the Red Devils don’t seem to be at the races so far.

One supporter has called for Solskjaer to ‘stop playing’ Fred, Scott McTominay and Dan James, viciously branding the trio ‘trash’, whilst a plethora of fans want Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba introduced.

The Red Devils left Marcelo Bielsa’s aggressive side to pick up two yellow cards in the opening period of play, United need to push on, perhaps being more direct, to really keep Leeds’ players honest.

Here is how some of the Man United faithful have reacted to the first-half performance:

pogba fasting and van de beek playing blindfolded will still be better footballers than fred mctominay and dan james.

stop playing these 3 trash players as if they’re xavi iniesta and messi — ? (@GIazerzOut) April 25, 2021

Maguire gotta do better in front of goal and midfield and forward gotta change imo..lacking that spark — Shabesh Lyngdoh (@ShabeshL) April 25, 2021

Dan James is not doing enough to stay on the pitch for the next half in this game. Ole has to shake things up, Dan and Greenwood are colliding, bring in Cavani, let Mason go wide right — Stan Stanfords ??+??????? (@StanStanfords) April 25, 2021

Pogba and Cavani is needed in for James and Fred, Leeds is doing nothing we should win it! — Lasha Shvangiradze (@Lasha_9999) April 25, 2021

Pogba + Cavani in — Mido (@MehdiUtd) April 25, 2021

Pogba can shield the ball. He needs to come in. And we’re so sloppy. Could also bring in Donnie coz you can’t have Victor creating more than the two midfielders. — Call_Me_Lum (@Lord_Bae_Less) April 25, 2021

If James should start week in and week out then I think Diallo deserves atleast 20mins. I can literally count the number of times James touches the ball in games — Badosky (@badoukumor) April 25, 2021

Am always worried when Fred gets the ball. He leaves someone who is open, and passes to someone who is well marked. Bring in Cavani and Pogba. — Abdi said (@Abdibinsaid) April 25, 2021

We play this type of football too often in the first half. We always only give ourselves 45 mins to win a game. Thats not good enough for Ole. — Nivern John (@NivernJ) April 25, 2021

United are playing like a side that have nothing to play for in the run-in to the end of the season, which is partly correct as they sit comfortably second so Champions League qualification is not under threat.

Sloppy displays like this seem to come far too often for the Red Devils, despite being second they aren’t consistent enough to really mount a challenge for major honours with this current team and setup.