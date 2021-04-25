Menu

‘Stop playing these 3 trash players’ – These Man United fans call for changes after lax first-half against rivals Leeds

Some Manchester United fans are very unhappy with the team’s first-half performance in this afternoon’s marquee Premier League encounter against historic rivals Leeds.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looked lax in the opening 45 minutes, they fired nine shots away but just two hit the target, the Red Devils don’t seem to be at the races so far.

One supporter has called for Solskjaer to ‘stop playing’ Fred, Scott McTominay and Dan James, viciously branding the trio ‘trash’, whilst a plethora of fans want Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba introduced.

The Red Devils left Marcelo Bielsa’s aggressive side to pick up two yellow cards in the opening period of play, United need to push on, perhaps being more direct, to really keep Leeds’ players honest.

Here is how some of the Man United faithful have reacted to the first-half performance:

United are playing like a side that have nothing to play for in the run-in to the end of the season, which is partly correct as they sit comfortably second so Champions League qualification is not under threat.

Sloppy displays like this seem to come far too often for the Red Devils, despite being second they aren’t consistent enough to really mount a challenge for major honours with this current team and setup.

