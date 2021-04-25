Menu

Tottenham adviser takes close look at wonderkid ahead of potential transfer

Tottenham adviser David Pleat has been on a scouting mission for the club to take a look at highly-rated Northampton Town wonderkid Caleb Chukwuemeka.

The 19-year-old has started to make an impression in Northampton’s first-team this season, and is showing some real potential with his displays for the League One club.

According to Football Insider, Pleat has taken a look at Chukwuemeka for Tottenham, who are among a host of bigger clubs interested in possibly snapping up the young forward.

Spurs could do well to bring in more options for their attack this summer after a slight over-reliance on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min this season.

The north London outfit have also had some luck raiding the lower leagues for talented young players before, with Dele Alli a notable example from recent history.

Caleb Chukwuemeka Northampton

Caleb Chukwuemeka in action for Northampton Town

The England international joined Spurs from MK Dons as a teenager and made an immediate impact in the Premier League, so they’ll hope Chukwuemeka can do the same if he joins.

