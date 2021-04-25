Video: Unbelievable scenes as Sevilla and Granada players are dragged back onto pitch after full-time after stoppage time error

There were bizarre scenes in the Sevilla vs Granada fixture today, with the referee blowing his whistle for full-time early, before dragging the teams out of their respective dressing rooms to finish stoppage time.

In what has been a truly bizarre week for football, this might just top the lot.

The referee in charge of this fixture between title-chasing Sevilla and Granada put his whistle to his lips when the clock hit 93 minutes, not realising that there were actually four minutes added on at the end of the contest.

The players did their usual handshaking, embracing and gentle cantering off the field, before being told that they had to get back into position to complete the final minute of added time. No, we’re not joking.

Players sat on the side of the pitch getting dressed again just play the extra minute. Sevilla are winning 2-1 and with an outside chance of winning La Liga. If Granada equalise now… — Andrew Cesare (@AndrewCesare) April 25, 2021

Players had their shirts off, boots off, shin pads out of their socks – they were ready to get home, stick the tele on and enjoy what remains of their Sunday evening, but the referee had other ideas.

What a mess!