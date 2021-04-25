Video: Aymeric Laporte scores cup final winner for Man City after being ‘lucky’ to escape red card against Tottenham in frustrating blow

In the 81st minute of today’s League Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham, Aymeric Laporte netted the decisive goal to break Spurs fans’ hearts.
With a free-kick awarded deep on the left-wing, Kevin de Bruyne floated a trademark dangerous ball into the box, to which Laporte surged onto and headed the ball into the back of the net.
The centre-back started some way out but saw his jog effectively ignored by Moussa Sissoko, who was dominated by Laporte in the air after realising the danger too late and barely getting off the ground.
This comes after the Sky Sports panel admitted the Frenchman was ‘lucky’ not to have been sent off in the first-half for a pair of fouls.
LAPORTE HEADS CITY IN FRONT!
Aymeric Laporte beats Sissoko to De Bruyne’s cross and nods it home. Will that be the winner? ?
Pep Guardiola’s men have now secured the League Cup trophy for the fourth consecutive season, the Citizens are becoming near unstoppable in the domestic cup competitions.
If La Porte had been booked for first tackle he wouldn’t have made the second tackle so NO red card.