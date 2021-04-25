Video: Aymeric Laporte scores cup final winner for Man City after being ‘lucky’ to escape red card against Tottenham in frustrating blow

In the 81st minute of today’s League Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham, Aymeric Laporte netted the decisive goal to break Spurs fans’ hearts.

With a free-kick awarded deep on the left-wing, Kevin de Bruyne floated a trademark dangerous ball into the box, to which Laporte surged onto and headed the ball into the back of the net.

The centre-back started some way out but saw his jog effectively ignored by Moussa Sissoko, who was dominated by Laporte in the air after realising the danger too late and barely getting off the ground.

This comes after the Sky Sports panel admitted the Frenchman was ‘lucky’ not to have been sent off in the first-half for a pair of fouls.

LAPORTE HEADS CITY IN FRONT! Aymeric Laporte beats Sissoko to De Bruyne’s cross and nods it home. Will that be the winner? ? Watch live now on Sky Sports Football ? pic.twitter.com/FP1goDrF3J — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 25, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

? “He should be sent off.”@MicahRichards Michael Dawson & Jamie Redknapp in agreement that Laporte was lucky not to be sent off #CarabaoCupFinal pic.twitter.com/Pyb1Sni915 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 25, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Video: Crying Spurs star Heung-Min Son consoled by classy Man City trio De Bruyne, Foden and Gundogan after League Cup final defeat “Son’s crying” – Tottenham star becomes a meme courtesy of cup final defeat and Gary Neville Solskjaer ‘really happy’ with this aspect of the Man United team after goalless draw against Leeds with big game double on the horizon

Pep Guardiola’s men have now secured the League Cup trophy for the fourth consecutive season, the Citizens are becoming near unstoppable in the domestic cup competitions.