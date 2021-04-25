Video: Barcelona ace Jean-Clair Todibo sees darting run rewarded with goal for loan club Nice

In the 38th minute of this afternoon’s Ligue 1 encounter between Nice and Montpellier, Alexis Claude-Maurice whipped in a teasing ball that led to the Eagles extending their lead.

A darting run from Barcelona loanee Jean-Clair Todibo was combined with an inch-perfect delivery from an indirect free-kick, which left Montpellier’s goalkeeper neither here nor there.

Todibo flicked the ball into the back of the net with a tidy first-time finish, which eventually set his side on their way to a 3-1 victory.

The 21-year-old endured a disastrous first half of the season with a loan spell at Benfica, leading to a switch to his native France in January, which has so far worked out well for the centre-back.

Barcelona report that Nice hold an option to make the transfer permanent for an initial €8.5m in a deal that would include €7m in add-ons, Todibo himself admitted that he’d like to leave Catalonia.

Pictures from Canal+.

Todibo has started to find his groove back in his homeland after a mixed loan spell with Schalke last season that was hindered by injuries and of course the nightmare in Lisbon with Benfica.