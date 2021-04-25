Menu

Video: Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze stuns Barcelona after Jordi Alba slip allows him free run at goal

Villarreal speedster Samuel Chukwueze scored the opening goal against Barcelona this afternoon, with a little help from Jordi Alba’s butter boots.

Chukwueze is renown for his devastating pace, so Ronald Koeman will have been thankful to see it was Alba who was 1v1 with the Nigerian as he raced onto a through ball.

Unfortunately for Barcelona and Alba, he lost his footing, allowing Chukwueze to gain ground on him, which was always going to prove to be bad news from a Barca perspective.

Chukwueze kept his cool, rounded the goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and found the finish to make it 1-0 to the home side and potentially dent Barca’s title hopes.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Thankfully for Barca, Villarreal’s lead didn’t last long, with a brace from Antoine Griezmann putting them in the driving seat.

What a good time it is, with Barca in the title hunt, for the Frenchman to remember that he’s actually a good footballer.

