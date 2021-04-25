Video: Crying Spurs star Heung-Min Son consoled by classy Man City trio De Bruyne, Foden and Gundogan after League Cup final defeat

With tears streaming down the face of Tottenham Hotspur superstar Heung-Min Son after Spurs’ defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup final, some stars stepped up to console the forward.

Son was emotional after yet another disappointment for Spurs in a rare final, the South Korean also lost the Champions League final with the side to Liverpool in the 18/19 season.

Manchester City stars Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan showed their class as they consoled the ace whilst he was kneeling down in dismay.

Superstar midfielder and the creator of the decisive goal, Kevin de Bruyne, then embraced the world-class forward with a lovely hug, as did the suspended John Stones.

Gundogan & Foden consoling an upset Son pic.twitter.com/55zhnmzFQo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 25, 2021

Kevin De Bruyne picking up Son at full-time ? pic.twitter.com/3GU54PyGjW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 25, 2021

It’s now been over 13 years since Spurs won a trophy, the side really can’t manage to break their rut and it’s bound to lead to speculation surrounding the futures of the likes of Son and Harry Kane.