Video: ‘It’s an embarrassing decision’ – Agbonlahor rips into bizarre red card decision in Chelsea v West Ham clash

VAR has been a highly controversial presence in football since its inception, despite its initial promise to bring greater clarity and transparency in the decision-making of officials.

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor criticised the decision to hand Fabian Balbuena a red card in West Ham’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea yesterday.

The Paraguayan defender had unintentionally caught an advancing Ben Chilwell’s leg with his follow-through after clearing the ball.

After being reviewed by VAR, a technology infamous for making challenges seem infinitely worse, Chris Kavanagh was emboldened to hand the Hammers star his marching orders.

? “It’s an embarrassing decision. No way it’s a red card, he’s cleared the ball!” ? “You can’t tackle. I’d have had 10 red cards if I was playing in this day.” Gabby Agbonlahor slams the decision to send Balbuena off for #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/NK0H9ekBHF — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 24, 2021

Pictures courtesy of TalkSPORT