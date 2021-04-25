Menu

Video: ‘It’s an embarrassing decision’ – Agbonlahor rips into bizarre red card decision in Chelsea v West Ham clash

VAR has been a highly controversial presence in football since its inception, despite its initial promise to bring greater clarity and transparency in the decision-making of officials.

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor criticised the decision to hand Fabian Balbuena a red card in West Ham’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea yesterday.

The Paraguayan defender had unintentionally caught an advancing Ben Chilwell’s leg with his follow-through after clearing the ball.

After being reviewed by VAR, a technology infamous for making challenges seem infinitely worse, Chris Kavanagh was emboldened to hand the Hammers star his marching orders.

