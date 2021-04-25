Video: Rangers sunk by hero keeper Zander Clark who nets 122nd minute equalising header before saving two in shootout win

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark scored a 122nd minute equaliser against Rangers to send their Scottish Cup quarter-final clash to a penalty shootout.

With Rangers having scored an 117th minute opening goal, it looked as though the Scottish champions were to be progressing through to the semi-finals of the competition, at the expense of St Johnstone.

However, goalkeeper Zander Clark had other ideas.

With St Johnstone having won a corner in the 122nd minute of the game, Clark made his way into the Rangers penalty area, setting the stage for a fairytale story to unfold before our eyes at Ibrox.

Clark rose like a salmon, unchallenged in the heart of the Rangers box, with his heading being diverted into the back of the net to send the game to a penalty shootout. Have you ever seen scenes quite like it?

With it being Clark who sent the game to penalties, he then saved TWO to ensure that St Johnstone would be progressing to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup at Rangers’ expense.

Now THAT is a story to tell the grandkids.