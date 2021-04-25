Ligue 1 is not one of the most watched, nor one of the most discussed, of the top five European leagues. However, could this season change that?

Not only are Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Champions League for a second consecutive season, having knocked out the holders of the competition, but they’re not, by any stretch of the imagination, guaranteed to retain their crown in France.

In fact, the Ligue 1 title race, following Lille’s dramatic victory over Lyon tonight, is looking like one of the tastiest in Europe. As many as four teams are still very much in with a chance of winning the title.

The standings shape up like that, with Lille on top of the pile, as a result of their 3-2 victory away at Lyon on Sunday evening – during which they actually found themselves 2-0 down following a 20th minute goal from ex-Leicester City forward Islam Slimani and an own-goal from ex-Southampton defender Jose Fonte.

However, when Burak Yilmaz netted a quite sublime free-kick right on the stroke of half-time to cut the deficit, Lille headed out for the second-half of the contest reinvigorated, believing that they could get something from the game.

Pick that one out! ? Burak Y?lmaz thunders the free kick over the wall and past the keeper! A beautiful hit from the Lille forward ? pic.twitter.com/hPiVE4Ub2B — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 25, 2021

Canadian forward Jonathan David, who was linked with Arsenal by Goal prior to his move to Lille, found the back of the net on the hour mark to make it 2-2 and leave the game poised for an electric final half an hour.

Lille will be well aware that any dropped points could prove costly with a side of PSG’s calibre breathing down their necks, so they took it upon themselves to ensure that none were dropped tonight. Rather, Burak Yilmaz took it upon himself.

The former Süper Lig goal-machine raced through on goal, kept his composure and dinked the ball over Anthony Lopes to ensure that all three points would be heading back to Lille, three points which would see them finish the weekend top of the table.

A massive moment in the Ligue 1 title race ? Burak Y?lmaz strikes again to score the winning goal for Lille and send them top of the table! ? What a comeback from 2-0 down ? pic.twitter.com/65AsCtIDS8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 25, 2021

The Ligue 1 title race has never been quite so dramatic.