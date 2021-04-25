Alvaro Morata drew Juventus level with Fiorentina this afternoon – and how.

Morata has developed somewhat of a reputation as a wasteful and weak centre-forward.

He didn’t have the necessary attributes to succeed at Chelsea or Atletico Madrid, while he’s also had dry spells during his time in Turin.

However, having been introduced as a half-time substitute against Fiorentina this afternoon, the Spaniard looked intent on making his mark – and he did.

Morata found himself with the ball on the right-hand-side of the penalty area. There didn’t appear to be a shooting opportunity for him, but he found one.

Against all odds, Morata managed to bend the ball onto the far top corner, with the goalkeeper able to get a hand to the strike but unable to prevent the ball’s progression into his goal.

Oh Morata what a goal ?

Fiorentina 1-1 Juventus ____________

What a goal and what a moment for Morata. He’s a player that only ever thrives when confident, and this will do wonders for that side of his game.