Video: Spurs ace Juan Foyth gifts Antoine Griezmann go-ahead goal for Barcelona with disastrous back pass error

In the 34th minute of this afternoon’s La Liga encounter between Villarreal and Barcelona, Unai Emery’s side seriously cut their chances at points by gifting the Blaugrana a go-ahead goal.

Villarreal took the lead in the 27th minute of the tie, which can be seen below, but saw that cancelled out immediately after a wonderful Antoine Griezmann finish after Oscar Mingueza split their defence.

Just as it looked like the match had calmed down seven minutes after that exchange of goals between the two sides, Spurs loanee gifted the ball straight to Griezmann with a short back pass.

Foyth was being pressed and elected to play the ball back towards keeper, Sergio Asenjo, as centre-back Raul Albiol also signalled, but the attempt to clear the danger went awry.

The ball was collected straight by Griezmann, who fired the ball into the bottom corner with a tidy first-time finish, marking his second of the game and key go-ahead goal for Barcelona.

23-year-old Foyth has made 30 appearances across all competitions for Villarreal this season, after a slow start he looks to have become a bonafide starter.

Foyth has featured at centre-back, right-back (where he’s playing today) and defensive midfield for Unai Emery’s side this season, with Football Insider reporting talks are already underway over a permanent deal for considerably less than the £13m option included in the loan contract.

Barring today’s blip, it looks like the Argentine has been reliable for Villarreal, it remains to be seen whether Foyth’s desire to join the Yellow Submarines permanently has been changed as a result of the sacking of Jose Mourinho.