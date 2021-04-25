Menu

Video: Joe Willock’s goal against Liverpool is even better with Peter Drury commentary

Football is great, but sometimes a special commentator can make it that tiny bit more special.

Peter Drury is one of those who just seems made for these moments of drama, with the commentator earning himself cult hero status on social media for some of the stuff he’s produced.

See below for Drury commentating on Willock’s stoppage time equaliser for Newcastle against Liverpool yesterday…

