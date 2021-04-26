Tottenham manager hunt: Daniel Levy could look to Eredivisie in hunt for Jose Mourinho’s successor

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has emerged as an option for Daniel Levy in his hunt for a replacement for Jose Mourinho as Tottenham manager.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who note that RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann was previously considered Levy’s preferred appointment, but the German looks set to take the reins from Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich.

Appointing a manager of Nagelsmann’s calibre would have justified the dismissal of one of the greatest managers of all-time, but Levy could find himself short on options, with Spurs having to dig deeper to identify potential targets.

One of those, as per the Daily Mail, is Erik ten Hag, who has been in charge of Ajax since the winter of 2017, and boasts an impressive 73% win rate – albeit, in a far weaker league than here in England.

MORE: Jose Mourinho could be offered managerial lifeline by former club

Levy saw first-hand the quality of football on display from Ajax under ten Hag Tottenham knocked them out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage, via THAT Lucas Moura goal in Amsterdam.

The Daily Mail note that Levy wants to appoint a manager who will play entertaining football, and there appears to be belief that ten Hag could be the right man to take this current Spurs side forward.