Arsenal identify key transfer target for this summer

Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign a new No 10 in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners let Mesut Ozil leave for Fenerbahce in January and brought in Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid in that position.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are continuing to look at that position as one to strengthen, whether it means signing Odegaard permanently or looking for someone else.

Arsenal certainly need a bit more spark and creativity in their side after this difficult season in which they’ve often looked poor going forward.

The north London giants were known for always playing stylish and attack-minded football during Arsene Wenger’s reign, but it’s not quite working out for them under current boss Mikel Arteta.

It won’t be easy replacing a talent like Ozil, but fans would probably be happy to see Odegaard extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

If not, it’s encouraging from an Arsenal point of view that alternatives seem to be on the agenda as well.

One of those could be Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir, who has recently been linked with the club by the Daily Mail.