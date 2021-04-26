Menu

“Big news!” – These Arsenal fans delighted with official announcement

Arsenal FC
Arsenal fans mostly seem very pleased with the news that Folarin Balogun has committed his future to the club by signing a new contract.

The 19-year-old has shone at youth level for the Gunners and looks close to a first-team breakthrough as well after six appearances and two goals for the senior side this season.

Balogun’s potential had seen him linked with big moves in the past, with Football Insider stating at one point that he looked set to join RB Leipzig.

However, Arsenal have today announced on their official site that Balogun has now signed a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Gooners will now hope the teenager can continue his progress and get more playing time in the near future, or at least a loan elsewhere to give him more experience and prepare him to come back a better player in the near future.

For now, Arsenal fans are just pleased he’s not leaving…

