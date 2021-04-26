Arsenal open talks over new contract as reward for in-form star

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Emile Smith Rowe over a contract extension after his fine form this season.

The 20-year-old has given the Gunners a real boost with his performances since coming into the first-team, and he now looks to be an important part of the club’s future.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are now in discussions about tying Smith Rowe down to a new deal, and fans will certainly hope this can prove successful.

Along with loan signing Martin Odegaard, the inclusion of Smith Rowe in Mikel Arteta’s side has helped the team improve their attacking performances in a number of games this season, even if their recent form and league position still leaves plenty to be desired.

Smith Rowe is surely going to be a player for Arsenal to build around in the long-term, so it’s vital they can persuade him to commit to the club now.

If not, one imagines it won’t be too long before transfer suitors come sniffing around for the England youth international.