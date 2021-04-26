Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun has confirmed how long his new contract runs to with a tweet sending a message to the club’s fans.

See below for Balogun posing at the Emirates Stadium as he speaks out after signing his new deal with the Gunners today…

My home. My heart

See you soon Gunners ??#Balogun2025 pic.twitter.com/TDol6xaVLX — Balogun (@fbalogun67) April 26, 2021

It seems clear Balogun is happy with his decision as he’s signed on until 2025, as he calls the club his “home” in the tweet.

The 19-year-old is a big prospect and has already scored twice for the first-team despite limited opportunities.

Arsenal fans will hope to see more of him in Mikel Arteta’s XI in the near future after today’s news.