Trio of Arsenal legends working with Daniel Ek ahead of formal takeover bid

Arsenal FC
Legendary Arsenal trio Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp are reportedly working with Spotify founder Daniel Ek on a formal takeover bid at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are currently run by the hugely unpopular Stan Kroenke, and fans have been protesting against their ownership, particularly in the wake of the failed European Super League project last week.

Ek has since publicly admitted he’s interested in buying Arsenal, and it seems he could be aided by Henry, Vieira and Bergkamp, according to the Telegraph.

The report suggests these three Arsenal greats could then be involved in key roles at the club if the takeover bid is successful, and it’s expected to put pressure on Kroenke to sell.

Arsenal fans would surely love to see this go through and have three of their finest ever players back involved at the club.

Henry is Arsenal’s all-time leading scorer, while Vieira is regarded as one of their finest ever captains and Bergkamp another star performer from that 2003/04 Invincibles side.

It certainly seems like time for a change at Arsenal, and having three passionate former players back involved could be key to turning the team’s fortunes around.

