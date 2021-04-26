Mesut Ozil shows he’s still Arsenal through and through with brutal tweet mocking Tottenham over cup final loss

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil showed he’s still a Gooner by trolling old rivals Tottenham after their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in yesterday’s Carabao Cup final.

The result means Spurs haven’t won a trophy since all the way back in 2008, and Ozil was clearly following with interest, despite leaving north London for Fenerbahce in the January transfer window.

Ozil may not have had much of an impact on the pitch for Arsenal in recent times, but he’s still much loved by many fans of his old club, and tweets like this show why.

See below as the former Germany international referenced Tottenham’s dusty trophy cabinet after they once again failed to get their hands on silverware…

Ozil is not the assist machine he once was, but he continues to show he’s a world class performer on social media.

Spurs fans won’t be too happy with this, though they can perhaps fall back on the comfort that they’re at least having a slightly better season than Arsenal.

The Gunners are 10th in the Premier League table and, although they’re still in the Europa League, they don’t exactly look like one of the favourites to win it.