Arsenal look set to face plenty of interest in midfielder Joe Willock this summer after his impressive form on loan at Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form since joining the Magpies on a temporary deal in January, and CaughtOffside understands he now looks set to have a number of suitors in this summer’s transfer market.

Newcastle would be keen on extending Willock’s stay at St James’ Park, while CaughtOffside understands the likes of Everton, Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Southampton are also keeping an eye on his situation.

Arsenal are yet to decide on what to do with Willock, but it’s possible they will consider loaning him out again or even selling him for the right price in order to help raise funds to help strengthen other areas of their squad.

It’s been a difficult season at the Emirates Stadium and changes are needed at the club, though there’s still every chance Willock will have a role to play.

The England Under-21 international had been in and out of the Arsenal first-team prior to leaving for Newcastle, with some decent performances for the Gunners but never quite enough to hold down a regular starting spot.

Willock’s form at Newcastle has not gone unnoticed by Mikel Arteta, and a final decision will likely be taken at the end of the season.

Many Arsenal fans will no doubt be keen to see players from the academy rise up into the senior side, with Bukayo Saka a particular success story of recent times.

Arsenal will also have decisions to make on the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson this summer, but Willock will be an interesting case after his rapid progress at Newcastle that has alerted so many clubs.