Video: Arsenal warned about takeover from “incredibly controversial” Spotify founder Daniel Ek

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal fans have been warned about the potential takeover bid of Spotify founder Daniel Ek.

See below for an interesting analysis on the situation from Sky’s Kaveh Solhekol, who says there should be caution about the idea of Ek possibly coming in and saving the club.

Solhekol says Ek has proven very unpopular with a large number of musicians over his Spotify business model, which he compared to a Super League of music…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Arsenal fans surely won’t be too picky right now as they’ve long wanted Stan and Josh Kroenke out.

The Gunners have endured a difficult season on the pitch and this follows years of being pretty poorly run under the current ownership.

