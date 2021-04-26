Arsenal’s loan fee could be too expensive for Boca Juniors in their pursuit of Lucas Torreira

Arsenal FC midfielder Lucas Torreira is currently on loan to Atlético Madrid; however, the 25-year-old midfielder wants a return to South America.

Since the death of Torreira’s mother due to COVID-19, the Uruguay international has been vocal about being closer to his family during this difficult time and possibly playing for a specific club next season.

Torreira’s loan expires this summer, and he will return to Arsenal, where he would like to be loaned out again, this time to Boca Juniors. The Gunners want to comply with the midfielder’s request, but then there’s the business side of football.

Under contract until 2023, Arsenal understands that they’ll be taking a loss, and so they have settled on trying to recoup €17.2-million.

Nonetheless, this is an astronomical price for a South American club to pay, which is why Boca Juniors wants a potential loan, but even that could be out of the Argentine club’s price range.

According to the Argentine newspaper El Intransigente (via Mundo Deportivo), Boca Juniors has inquired about the loan fee for Torreira, and the price that Arsenal is asking for might be out of the Xeneizes budget. There are no details as to what the English club is asking for a potential loan agreement.

Furthermore, the report adds that Boca Juniors is already preparing plan B as they go after Gary Medel, who is currently at Bologna FC 1909, and played for the South American giant from 2009-11.