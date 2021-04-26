In news that’s sure to rile Manchester United supporters even further than they are already are, owner Joel Glazer will be reportedly upset by one particular departure at the club.

It’s one that fans of the club have been calling for for a number of years, so they’re unlikely to be too sorry that Ed Woodward has tendered his resignation from the Red Devils.

Consistently harangued by the Old Trafford faithful, it’s believed that Woodward has held the Glazer family’s purse strings, and as a result many supporters blame him for the club’s transfer dealings over the past few seasons.

With Woodward going at the end of the year, the Glazer’s have lot one of their key allies at the club.

“Ed Woodward was perfect for the Glazers,” football finance expert, Kieran Maguire, said to Football Insider.

“You can see why Joel Glazer was so upset when he tendered his resignation.

“Woodward said winning on the pitch is irrelevant to commercial success. He’s got a manager who has the same philosophy.

“Solskjaer said before United played against Milan that winning trophies is just for egos. He means that winning trophies is an irrelevance.

“That’s very much the same attitude at board level. That’s the problem at the club.”

Solskjaer’s comments are sure to be of concern to those who pay their hard-earned to the club too, and if the Norwegian isn’t able to win a trophy this season, the noise for him to be removed will become deafening.