Chelsea ready to pay €70m asking price to beat Manchester United to big-name transfer

Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay the €70million required to beat Manchester United to the transfer of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer.

The Blues seem to have stepped up their interest in Varane, moving ahead of both Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain in the running, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The report states that Varane is a specific target for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, and the club are now prepared to meet Real Madrid’s €70m asking price for the France international.

This would be a fine move by Chelsea, who would surely benefit from bringing in an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen.

The west London giants have been in fine form since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager, but there’s still room for improvement and Varane would bring plenty of quality and experience to this squad.

The 28-year-old is nearing the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu so it seems realistic that Madrid could look to cash in on him this summer.

United could also have done well to sign Varane, however, as many will feel they still lack a quality partner for Harry Maguire.

Victor Lindelof has his qualities but is just short of being the kind of elite player needed to help a club like the Red Devils win major trophies, while Eric Bailly has impressed but has struggled to stay fit.

