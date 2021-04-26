Those footballers who have retired from the game before August 1, 2020, will be eligible for the newly-created Premier League Hall of Fame, which already has its first two inductees.

It is perhaps no surprise that two of the finest strikers ever to grace the English game are the first two names to find themselves in the Hall of Fame.

Alan Shearer was the focal point of Blackburn Rovers’ march towards the Premier League title in 1995, before signing for home town club, Newcastle United, and going on to become the greatest goalscorer the English top-flight has since since the creation of the Premier League in 1992.

“When you look at some of the unbelievable players to have graced the Premier League – week in, week out, year in, year out – I feel very honoured to join the Hall of Fame,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“I have to thank all of my team-mates, as well as the managers and coaches that I’ve worked with.

“All I ever wanted to be was a professional footballer. It was my dream to do that, my dream to win trophies and my dream to score at St James’ Park, to wear the number nine black-and-white shirt and it was fantastic.

“I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Thierry Henry was a relatively unknown winger when Arsene Wenger recruited him for the Gunners, and his conversion to the deadliest of marksmen was nothing short of sensational.

Arsenal’s record goalscorer and a member of the famous ‘Invincibles’ side, the Frenchman was delighted to be awarded the gong.

“To be inducted alongside Alan Shearer as the two first inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame is more than special,” he said, quoted by the Daily Star.

“When I was young, I was just trying to make sure I could get a pair of boots and now we’re talking about the Hall of Fame.

“During my career I wanted to play hard and make sure I was fighting for the cause, because that’s all the fans want to see.

“If you asked me at the start of my career about entering the Hall of Fame, I wouldn’t have believed you. It’s an amazing honour.”

With so many other worthy recipients, it will be fascinating to see who comes next.