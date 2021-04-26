Menu

Huge disappointment for Man United and Liverpool as Barcelona set to tie down world-class talent until 2026

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

This summer is likely to be a hugely important one for both Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Reds will want to prove that 2019/20 wasn’t just a one-season wonder, whilst the Red Devils need to get some big names on board to secure some long-overdue silverware.

MORE: Fowler tells FSG to do one

Whilst Covid can almost certainly be blamed for an atypical season for every team, Jurgen Klopp’s outfit haven’t become a poor one overnight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side continue to take two steps forward and one back, meaning they’re no closer to success than they were when the Norwegian took over.

fati fc barcelona

No wonder supporters of both sides are getting restless.

How they approach the transfer market this summer could largely dictate how the start of the 2021/22 campaign begins, though both will be disappointed by the news that Ansu Fati is ready to commit himself long-term to Barcelona.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham look to be closing in on transfer deal for Chelsea wonderkid
Keith Hackett column: West Ham red card vs Chelsea was wrong and I fear refs are taking the lazy way out with VAR reviews
Mark Halsey column: Ref bosses have ‘lost the dressing room’… but I won’t criticise Paul Tierney’s handling of Man City vs Spurs

Don Balon report that the youngster will put pen to paper on an €11m-a-year deal that will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2026.

More Stories Ansu Fati Jurgen Klopp Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.