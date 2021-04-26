This summer is likely to be a hugely important one for both Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Reds will want to prove that 2019/20 wasn’t just a one-season wonder, whilst the Red Devils need to get some big names on board to secure some long-overdue silverware.

Whilst Covid can almost certainly be blamed for an atypical season for every team, Jurgen Klopp’s outfit haven’t become a poor one overnight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side continue to take two steps forward and one back, meaning they’re no closer to success than they were when the Norwegian took over.

No wonder supporters of both sides are getting restless.

How they approach the transfer market this summer could largely dictate how the start of the 2021/22 campaign begins, though both will be disappointed by the news that Ansu Fati is ready to commit himself long-term to Barcelona.

LFC front 3 have won the lot and may fancy Madrid, Bayern or Juve for a new challenge So don’t discount an overhaul being at least being whispered at LFC. Haaland, Grealish, Fati ( Barca completely skint) Boadu ( couple of Dutch coaches i know love this kid) all on a list. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) March 7, 2021

Don Balon report that the youngster will put pen to paper on an €11m-a-year deal that will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2026.