‘I really like Arsenal’ – European hot-shot issues come-and-get-me plea to Mikel Arteta

Arsenal FC
When you’ve scored 29 goals in 33 league games, it goes without saying that some big clubs are going to come knocking.

Although Genk’s Paul Onuachu has yet to receive any official enquiries, it seems abundantly clear from recent quotes attributed to him that he’s looking for a move to the Premier League, and Arsenal in particular.

The Gunners are his “dream destination,” according to an interview he gave to Sporza, cited by Sport Witness.

“I really like Arsenal. [Emmanuel] Adebayor, one of the players I admired most, played there. I really was a fan of him, including Kanu. I really love watching Arsenal too,” he was also quoted as saying by Voetbal Nieuws cited by Sport Witness.

If ever there was a come-and-get-me plea to Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, then this was it.

The Spaniard has often been short-changed by his strikers during the 2020/21 campaign, and news that Onuachu is willing to try his luck in a new environment might be just the boost he’s looking for.

With Genk sporting director, Dimitri De Conde, also admitting the time might be right for the club’s star striker to move on, any deal could be a win-win for all parties.

