Jose Mourinho could be offered managerial lifeline by former club

Jose Mourinho could be offered a lifeline at the top of European football by former employers Inter Milan, according to Don Balon.

With Mourinho having been sacked by Tottenham last week, you could be forgiven if your first thought was that he had exhausted all of his options at the top of the game.

Mourinho, who is still one of the greatest managers ever, has seen his struggles deepen as the game as moved on. He’s at risk of being left behind.

However, that’s not to say that his stock doesn’t remain high in the game. As per Don Balon, Serie A champions-elect Inter Milan are a possible destination for Mourinho.

Antonio Conte has done a fine job with Inter, but as we all know, he’s a polarising character. He doesn’t tend to stick around too long at clubs before his relationship with the hierarchy deteriorates.

If he were to depart, Don Balon believe that Mourinho would be willing to take a pay cut to ensure that he’d be the man to take Inter forward. A penny for the thoughts of Romelu Lukaku…