Menu

Jose Mourinho could be offered managerial lifeline by former club

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Jose Mourinho could be offered a lifeline at the top of European football by former employers Inter Milan, according to Don Balon.

With Mourinho having been sacked by Tottenham last week, you could be forgiven if your first thought was that he had exhausted all of his options at the top of the game.

Mourinho, who is still one of the greatest managers ever, has seen his struggles deepen as the game as moved on. He’s at risk of being left behind.

However, that’s not to say that his stock doesn’t remain high in the game. As per Don Balon, Serie A champions-elect Inter Milan are a possible destination for Mourinho.

MORE: Mourinho may be set to land another Premier League job in the summertime

Jose Mourinho Champions League trophy

Jose Mourinho last won the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2009/10

More Stories / Latest News
Norwich City’s Argentine winger up for player of the year honors in Championship
Talks underway: Everton working on deal to keep star man until 2023
Video: Wilfried Zaha beats the offside trap and finishes to stun Champions League chasers Leicester City

Antonio Conte has done a fine job with Inter, but as we all know, he’s a polarising character. He doesn’t tend to stick around too long at clubs before his relationship with the hierarchy deteriorates.

If he were to depart, Don Balon believe that Mourinho would be willing to take a pay cut to ensure that he’d be the man to take Inter forward. A penny for the thoughts of Romelu Lukaku…

More Stories Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.