Tottenham face paying world record fee for manager target

Tottenham FC
Tottenham could reportedly have to pay a world record fee of €30million to prise manager Julian Nagelsmann away from RB Leipzig.

The highly-rated young German tactician is expected to have a big future in the game after impressive stints with current club Leipzig and former side Hoffenheim, and it seems there could be a battle for his signature this summer.

Nagelsmann has been linked with both Tottenham and Bayern Munich by the Daily Mail, but it seems he won’t come cheap if he is to leave his current post.

According to Goal, Spurs and Bayern would have to cough up as much as €30m for Nagelsmann, which would be a world record fee for a manager.

Nagelsmann has already made history by becoming the youngest ever manager in the Bundesliga, taking the Hoffenheim job when he was just 28.

Now 33, a really big move could be just around the corner for him, with the Mail suggesting that a move to take the Bayern job currently looks most likely.

Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann to Tottenham or Bayern Munich this summer?

Hansi Flick is leaving the Allianz Arena at the end of the season and Nagelsmann could be a dream replacement.

Tottenham, meanwhile, recently sacked Jose Mourinho and look in need of a good appointment next after looking like getting it wrong when they axed Mauricio Pochettino last season.

