Juventus faces competition from Flamengo for Argentine wonderkid

Juventus
Juventus FC wants to inject some youth into its squad this summer, and they could be looking towards the South American market to aid them in this transition. 

According to TNT Sports, the Italian club is engaging in talks with Club Atlético Colón for Facundo Farías. The 18-year-old has played various positions for the Argentine side in his 20 appearances, whether as a striker, central midfielder, or defensive midfielder.

Farias has scored four goals and registered three assists and is the latest young talent to have major clubs salivating at his potential. Furthermore, Juventus could have some competition for Farías as Brazilian giant Flamengo also eyes the teenager.

When it comes to the price, Transfermarkt places Farías value at €1.1-million; however, with interest from the likes of Juventus and Flamengo, expect the asking to exceed the value.

Despite interest from two significant clubs, there’s no offer yet from either interested side for the Colón wonderkid.

