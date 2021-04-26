Leeds United make ‘breakthrough’ in pursuit of highly-rated Argentinian full-back

According to recent reports, Leeds United are hot on the heels of Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

Tagliafico, 28, remains one of Europe’s most highly-rated full-backs.

Since arriving at Ajax from Independiente in 2018 in a deal worth £3.6m, Tagliafico has featured in 138 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 32 goals along the way.

Although the 28-year-old’s time in Holland has been a successful one, there are growing concerns that he could move on once the summer transfer window opens.

One potential destination being touted for the South American is Premier League newcomers Leeds United.

It has been reported by AS that Ajax’s gifted defender could be available for as little as £13m (€15m).

Alongside Leeds United, AS claim that Inter Milan are also highly interested with both clubs looking to reinforce their left-back options.

Leeds United, especially, are thin on the ground when it comes to the left-back position, following recent reports that current full-back Ezgjan Alioski is on his way out.

