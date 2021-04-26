Liverpool and Manchester United among transfer suitors for in-form forward

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly among the transfer suitors for in-form Torino striker Andrea Belotti this summer.

The 27-year-old has been a fairly consistent and reliable performer in Serie A for a number of years now, and he’s once again showing what he’s capable of with 12 goals and six assists in the Italian top flight so far this term.

According to Tuttosport, this has led to both Liverpool and Man Utd taking a look at Belotti, and it certainly makes sense that both these clubs would be considering him at the moment.

Liverpool have endured a nightmare season, with the Reds not only totally failing to put up a decent fight in the title race, but now looking like possibly even missing out on a top four spot.

It seems like it might be time for Jurgen Klopp to break up the immensely successful front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino this summer, with the latter two of that trio really suffering a dip in form.

Belotti is more of an out-and-out finisher and could give Liverpool a new dimension up front if he does join, though he’d also be an important addition at Old Trafford.

United have at times looked close to challenging for the title this year, but their lack of a consistent goal-scorer has undoubtedly hurt them.

Anthony Martial has been poor, while Mason Greenwood also went off the boil for much of the first half of the campaign, and at times United have been overly reliant on midfielder Bruno Fernandes for goals.

It will be interesting to see where Belotti ends up this summer, but he could prove decisive in next season’s title race if he ends up at one of these two clubs.

