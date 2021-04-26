Liverpool are reportedly in pole position to seal the transfer of PSV striker Donyell Malen, according to Voetbal Internacional, as translated by Empire of the Kop.

The 22-year-old has impressed in his time in the Eredivisie, despite previously failing to make it at Arsenal as a youngster.

Malen could now be heading back to the Premier League as it looks like Liverpool are ahead of other clubs in the race to sign the Netherlands international this summer.

The report names Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan as other clubs in the running for Malen, but Liverpool would do well to win this transfer battle and give their attack the shake-up it needs.

It’s been a difficult season at Anfield, and it looks like it’s time for Jurgen Klopp to break up the successful front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Malen could give LFC more of a goal threat after the dip in form from both Mane and Firmino in particular, so fans will no doubt hope this one can go through.

It’s not yet clear quite how much the Dutchman would cost, but he currently has a Transfermarkt value of £27million.

Arsenal star BANNED for “immoral behaviour”! Click here to find out more!