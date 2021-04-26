Liverpool legend urges FSG to make up for Super League controversy by sealing marquee transfer

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has called for the Reds to make changes up front this summer and try an ambitious transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The Merseyside giants have endured a hugely disappointing season, with a top four spot now not even looking guaranteed for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool fans will also be deeply unhappy with the club’s owners FSG after their role in the failed attempt to join the proposed European Super League.

Aldridge is clearly not impressed with the state of his old club, and has made it clear that the board would do well to appease fans by pursuing a marquee signing like Haaland this summer.

It would be a hugely ambitious move, but the Norway international certainly seems ideal for Liverpool’s needs after the dip in form of both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in particular.

Aldridge admits it looks like Klopp needs to reshuffle his attack as this legendary trio no longer looks the force it once was.

“You look at Salah, Mane and, especially, Firmino and wonder whether they can get back to their brilliant best,” Aldridge wrote in his Sunday World column.

“I have said before that Firmino is no longer producing the goods to justify his place in the team. If ever a game highlighted Liverpool’s desperation to sign a top-quality goalscorer, we saw it yesterday.

“Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland would be the player I would go after this summer, but we don’t know whether Liverpool could get close to paying for that transfer unless they sell Salah or one of their other big stars.

“Not being in the Champions League will be a big blow when it comes to attracting a player of the calibre of Haaland (inset), but something needs to be done to get this team back on track.

“Maybe the upset caused by Liverpool’s decision to sign up for the horrible European Super League will inspire the owners to spend a bit of money this summer to breathe new life into this team, because that’s what is needed.

“This isn’t a blip in form, a loss of form for a few players. It is much more than that – and Klopp doesn’t seem to have the answers with this set of players anymore.”

