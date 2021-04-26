Menu

Manchester City in talks to beat Tottenham to winger transfer

Manchester City
Manchester City are reportedly in talks to seal a transfer deal for highly-rated young Red Star Belgrade winger Andrija Radulovic.

The 18-year-old looks a huge prospect and recently impressed against Tottenham in the UEFA Youth League.

This performance from Radulovic supposedly caught City’s eye, as well as Spurs themselves, according to the Sun.

Still, the report suggests it’s City who’ve stepped up their efforts to sign the Serbia Under-17 international, and they’ve tapped into the Serbian market before in recent times.

This could end up being great business from Pep Guardiola’s side, though some might argue that Radulovic would do better to join Tottenham if he wants to play regular first-team football any time soon.

City have occasionally trusted their young players, but their squad is also full of big names who won’t easily be pushed out of Guardiola’s starting XI.

Either way, Radulovic looks a big talent and it would be good to see him in the Premier League in the next few years.

