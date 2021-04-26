Many Manchester United fans are unhappy about the news that Eric Bailly looks set to be handed a new contract at Old Trafford.

The injury-prone Ivory Coast international has never exactly been a regular for Man Utd due to his fitness issues, and while he’s far from the worst player in the world, the club could surely do a lot better in that position.

United have largely gone with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as their first choice pairing this season, even when Bailly has been available, and the defence certainly stands out as an area the club could do with strengthening in this summer.

A report from ESPN claims Bailly is going to get a new deal, however, and some Red Devils supporters are worried this might point towards a lack of investment in new signings in that department.

Here’s how the news has gone down with a large section of United fans on Twitter this morning…

Love Eric but this is why we don't progress as a club.

Bailly has been injured for 556 days(a year and a half) during his time at united, missing 99 games.

Doesn't matter how good someone is, when they've had 6 injuries in multiple seasons, you can't rely on them https://t.co/MCpK6jFj4A — Chris (@ChrisK_94) April 26, 2021

This is a bit of a surprise considering he looked like he was on his way out. It also suggest we won’t go in for a new CB, which is a slight concern. I like Bailly, but not sure he can be relied on. Cheaper to sign a CB to a new deal than buy new one = Glazernomics#GlazersOut https://t.co/MHQrhHrZVE — Haider Rubbani ????? (@Haider_Rubbani) April 26, 2021

Yet another inept decision if true, only negotiations involving Bailly should be who to sell him too. Same situation as Phil Jones, never available so why keep??? — Craig Bolton ??? (@CraigBolt200) April 26, 2021

Why are we renewing Bailly's contract man?? — Rohan? (@Utdsheep) April 26, 2021

thats bad, we're not signing any CB then are we? — DerroN (@DerronUtd) April 26, 2021

4 more years for Eric Bailly This club is wild at times He’s a good lad but he’s not the future of that back line, not sure how he warrants 4 more years #MUFC — FamousNo7 (@FamousNo7) April 26, 2021

Extending Bailly’s contract is a huge mistake. Clearly means we won’t be going for a CB this summer either. We needed to upgrade Lindelof but will end up with the same 3 CB’s rotating and most probably 2 if Bailly is injured as per usual. Lindelof can’t play 3 games a week either — L (@LSeffz) April 26, 2021

Have to admit, I'm not a fan of this news. I realise how good Bailly is when fit, but he simply can't be relied on to stay injury free and get on the pitch to show it. The number of matches he's played since he came here is ridiculously low due to injury. (1/2) https://t.co/CgeVhyC4Hv — Daniel (@UtdDanMUFC) April 26, 2021