Manchester United are keeping tabs on Valencia left-back Jose Luis Gaya, according to Todo Fichajes.

Gaya has been one of the best left-backs in La Liga for several years now. Yet, he’s still playing his football for Valencia, who are enduring yet another disappointing campaign.

It would be no surprise if he eventually pushed to leave the club in hope of furthering his career. It’s hard to imagine there being any shortage of interest.

Testament to that is this report by Todo Fichajes, who claim that Manchester United have one eye on the Spaniard, with the Red Devils already having bid €40M for him in the past.

Todo Fichajes note that an offer in that region would be enough to see him depart this summer, but Man United would have to shift Alex Telles if they were to push forward and sign Gaya.

Luke Shaw has been one of the Red Devils’ best players this campaign, so links with another left-back make little sense. Though, Shaw has been, at least historically, very injury prone.