This is bound to be important summer for Manchester United in terms of transfers in and out of the club.

With Ed Woodward on his way out of the Old Trafford outfit at the end of the year, it will be interesting to note how much control he will retain over the finances should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer want to ‘go big’ on a signing or two.

A player that the Red Devils have previously been linked with, Lazio’s Sergio Milinkovic-Savic, could now be available to the Premier League outfit or any other potential suitors.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has told Sergej Milinkovic-Savic that he can leave in the summer but only if a bid of €80m is made. Lazio expect no club in Italy to make this offer. I’m told the club are relaxed. — Leah Smith (@LeahSmith_) April 26, 2021

According to respected football journalist, Leah Smith, the Italian giants are relaxed about any moves for the player given that they’ve placed an €80m price on his head.

More Stories / Latest News Surprise Manchester United star on a par with Lionel Messi in chance creation this season Video: Harry Kane’s actions at the end of Carabao Cup final leaves Tottenham fans devastated Former Man United star aims dig at Ed Woodward and names his preferred replacement

That’s not to say that clubs such as the Red Devils, who will have money to spend, will be put off by their demands.

He’s certainly a player that would improve United, so this is a situation to watch with interest.