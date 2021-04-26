Menu

Man United told how much star midfielder will cost ahead of potential summer switch

Manchester United FC
This is bound to be important summer for Manchester United in terms of transfers in and out of the club.

With Ed Woodward on his way out of the Old Trafford outfit at the end of the year, it will be interesting to note how much control he will retain over the finances should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer want to ‘go big’ on a signing or two.

A player that the Red Devils have previously been linked with, Lazio’s Sergio Milinkovic-Savic, could now be available to the Premier League outfit or any other potential suitors.

According to respected football journalist, Leah Smith, the Italian giants are relaxed about any moves for the player given that they’ve placed an €80m price on his head.

That’s not to say that clubs such as the Red Devils, who will have money to spend, will be put off by their demands.

He’s certainly a player that would improve United, so this is a situation to watch with interest.

