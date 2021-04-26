Surprise Manchester United star on a par with Lionel Messi in chance creation this season

Once mocked for being essentially brainless by Jose Mourinho, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is now on a par with *Lionel Messi* for chances created in Europe’s big five leagues this season.

The England international took time to get going at Old Trafford, with his injury problems not really helping his cause, while Mourinho’s harsh man-management style also seemed to affect his confidence.

Now Shaw is flourishing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it’s pretty surreal to see him creating as many goal-scoring opportunities for his team-mates as Barcelona maestro Messi.

And yet, here it is in black and white from stats experts WhoScored…

? Luke Shaw has created as many goalscoring chances as Lionel Messi in Europe's top 5 leagues this season (66) pic.twitter.com/CXa4MnBIwf — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 26, 2021

Fair play to Shaw for turning his career around like this. Either that or Messi just needs to majorly up his game!

United fans will hope Shaw can continue to excel and provide an attacking outlet from left-back, while he could also end up being key for England at Euro 2020 this summer.