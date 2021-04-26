Menu

Solskjaer speaks out on heated row between Manchester United pair during Leeds clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken out on the clash between Harry Maguire and Fred during yesterday’s Premier League game against Leeds.

The Red Devils duo appeared to get into a row, with Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News even claiming that Maguire called his team-mate a “f*****g idiot”…

This doesn’t seem ideal, but Man Utd boss Solskjaer didn’t sound too concerned afterwards.

Responding to the incident, he said: “We have got a group that demands a lot of each other.

“The standard is high, both in training and in a game — it is not just about being a nice guy. We demand maximum effort.”

