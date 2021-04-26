Liverpool and Arsenal keeping tabs on defender ahead of potential transfer

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly both keeping tabs on highly-rated Young Boys defender Mohamed Ali Camara.

The 23-year-old has impressed in his time in Switzerland, and it could be set to earn him a move to a bigger club and a more competitive league.

According to Team Talk, Liverpool and Arsenal are both monitoring him, as well as Crystal Palace, West Ham and newly-promoted Norwich City.

It seems clear Camara has a big future ahead of him, and it would be interesting to see the Guinea international in the Premier League.

Liverpool and Arsenal have both had disappointing seasons and could do with strengthening at the back this summer in order to turn things around next year.

Mikel Arteta’s side are all the way down in 10th in the table, with David Luiz nearing the end of his contract, so Camara could have a key role to play if he comes in.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have had terrible luck with injuries, so could perhaps do with more depth in defence next season.

CaughtOffside understands that Ibrahima Konate’s move to Anfield is all but done, but Camara could make sense as another target if on-loan Ozan Kabak doesn’t make his move permanent.

