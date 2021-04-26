RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly agreed a deal to take over as Bayern Munich manager.

The German tactician has impressed in his time in the Bundesliga with both Leipzig and Hoffenheim, and he’s long been tipped for an even bigger job.

Nagelsmann had been linked with both Bayern Munich and Tottenham by the Daily Mail, but it now seems he’s decided on a move to the Allianz Arena, according to Bild.

This should be a fine move for the Bavarian giants, with Hansi Flick recently announcing he’d be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Bayern fans will surely feel they’re in safe hands with Nagelsmann taking over, with the 33-year-old likely to get them playing the kind of stylish attacking football that will go down well with the home crowd.

This is a blow for Tottenham, however, as they remain in the hunt for a replacement for the recently-sacked Jose Mourinho.

Nagelsmann would have been an exciting big-name appointment for Spurs, and it could be a struggle for them to find anyone else who’d fit the bill as well as he would have.

Revealed: Jose Mourinho’s embarrassing reaction to Spurs sacking… Read more.