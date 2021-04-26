Menu

Napoli star offered transfer to Crystal Palace

Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic has reportedly been offered to Crystal Palace ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The Serbia international looks set to leave Napoli at the end of this season, with his agent offering him around a number of clubs, according to Estadio Deportivo.

Among those are also Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, but Palace also seem to be in the running for the 29-year-old’s signature.

This could be a fine move for the Eagles if they can pull it off, with a number of their current defenders heading towards being free agents.

Gary Cahill, Mamadou Sakho and Scott Dann are all nearing the ends of their contracts, so a signing like Maksimovic could be important to help them strengthen at the back next season.

It remains to be seen who Maksimovic would be playing under, however, with Roy Hodgson set to leave his position as manager and no replacement in place just yet.

