(Photo) Man United’s Eric Bailly signs new contract

Manchester United FC
Some big news here for Manchester United fans – Defender Eric Bailly has put pen-to-paper and signed a new contract.

Bailly, 27, has been with United since he joined from Villarreal in 2016.

Since arriving, although notoriously hampered by constant injuries, whenever called upon, the Ivorian defender has done exceptionally well and is widely regarded as one of the club’s best performers.

Recent concerns had been raised though, with just 18-months left on his current deal, there were suggestions Bailly could move on.

However, squashing all those suggestions, the Red Devils have officially announced (via their website) that the 27-year-old has signed a new long-term deal until at least 2024.

